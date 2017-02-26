More than 1,000 estimated at mosque open house

The Birmingham Islamic Society hosted an open house at the Red Crescent Islamic Center in Hoover.

Organizers estimate more 1,000 attended. Cars overflowed from the parking lot and a line of people waiting for a tour of the mosque formed inside.

“We’ve had an outpouring of support, there’s a lot of curiosity in the community,” said Ream Shoreibah, a member of the mosque and Outreach Director of Council on American-Islamic Relations of Alabama.

Panel discussions answered questions on the religion, women in Islam, and prayer practices. “So, after today,” one person asked, “what’s the best way for a non-Muslim to support your community?”

“I think I am most surprised that most people have more academic questions about the religion and what it’s about,” explained Shoreibah. “I thought many more people would have questions about the experience of being a Muslim, and being a Muslim in American and a Muslim in Alabama,” she said.

Some of those most pleased with the higher than expected attendance included the mosque’s younger members.

“Yes, this is the type of America that I was open for because all of the people are open minded and they want to learn,” said eleven-year-old Haifa Al-doohan. Her younger sister, Hadeel Al-doohan, added that it feels “nice” to have the community support.

Listening to the girls nearby was Emina Achlouj, a mother to one of their Sunday school classmates. Wiping a tear away from her cheek, she explained she was touched, that this is what all parents want to provide their children.

“Here, we can show them that we are all together, we believe in the same thing, this is your community, this your country, you don’t have to worry about anything else,” Achlouj said.

