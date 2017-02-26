Cullman Co. inmate dies; foul play not suspected

An inmate in the Cullman County Detention center lost his life Sunday morning.

Deputies identified the inmate as 26-year-old Cody Dwayne Stickland. Investigators say he was hospitalized and treated for an illness.

“This is just a very sad situation. We have notified his family and we also made our Chaplin’s available to the family during this time as well,”said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “We notified the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to conduct a transparent investigation but everything at this time points to no suspected foul play.”

Authorities say Strickland had complications from possible pneumonia.

Foul play is not suspected.

