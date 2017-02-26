Deputies: Dump truck bed falls on man in Chilton Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Deputies: Dump truck bed falls on man in Chilton Co.

By Lauchlan Smith, Producer
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a dump truck bed fell on top of him in Chilton County.

Sheriff John Shearon says it happened on County Road 73, between Jemison and Montevallo.

Deputies on scene say the victim may have a broken arm.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.

