Deputies: Body found in truck at Center Point High School

Deputies in Jefferson County are investigating after a body was found in a truck in the parking lot of Center Point High School Saturday morning.

Investigators identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonas Maldonado, of Oneonta. Deputies believe he was shot at another location and drove to the school.

The victim's family said he hadn't been seen since 5 a.m.when he left to go to work.

An employee at the school found the body and called 911 at 6 a.m. It was reported that the truck had collided with a utility pole before coming to a rest against a light pole.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

