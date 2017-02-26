Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting of her boyfriend

April Brackett is charged with murder in the dead of Willie Griffin Jr. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)

A woman who police say fatally shot a man Saturday night in the Kingston Community is in custody.

April Brackett, 28, is charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Willie Griffin. Police say an argument between Griffin and Brackett escalated in the 4500 block of 9th Ave. North when he took her car keys and left the vehicle.

“The two parties have a history of incidents. It’s sad that a chapter in that history now includes a violent death and pending murder charge. Now an entire family has to deal with the consequences. Hopefully, for the sake of families, people will practice non-violent conflict resolution and not pull a trigger when family issues arise,” Lt. Bryan Shelton said.

Shelton said Brackett followed the victim, fired a gun at him and struck him.

Police responded to the scene after getting a report of a person shot at 11:13 p.m. Officers found the victim lying just off the roadway near the sidewalk.

Paramedics responded to the scene for treatment but Griffin passed away.

“Quite often when a homicide occurs, the public will ask where were the police? As in this instance, we can't put an officer everywhere, especially inside the car. Families must do a better job of putting their children first and focus on protecting their innocence. These kids are witnessing too many traumatic incidents simply because adults are making poor decisions,” Chief AC Roper said.

