Wes: Rain, storms possible Monday; keeping a close eye on Wednesday for possible strong to severe storms

POSSIBLE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY: We’re keeping a close eye on Wednesday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms across our area. Stay weather aware over the coming days as we continue to fine-tune the specifics. Possible impacts will include damaging straight-line winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The primary time frame will be Wednesday afternoon and evening.



RAIN AND STORMS RETURN: Our weather will be changing quickly over the next 24 hours as a warmer and moist air mass returns to the state. This afternoon the weather is going to be picture-perfect but when you wake-up tomorrow morning, rain and storms will be entering the western portion of Alabama. The threat of seeing anything severe tomorrow will be very low. In fact, you will want to grab the jacket because we will have a cold rain to start off. The storms tomorrow will be elevated, although some may bring gusty winds and small hail. The rain will taper off from west to east, with temperatures rising into the 60s. The warmer surge of air will reach our area by Tuesday. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and a strong storm can’t be ruled out. The cold front with this system will approach the state on Wednesday and that is when we could see discrete storms popping up in the afternoon over far west and northwest areas. The storms will track southwest to northeast, and eventually, a main line of heavier rain and storms will push through the area.



END OF THE WEEK: March will start off with a bang but the weather will improve on Thursday. Cooler/stable air will settle in, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s and 30s. I’m still expecting overnight temperatures to remain above freezing. The weekend looks dry for the most part, with lots of sunshine on Saturday and ample sunshine on Sunday. Clouds will be increasing late Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night.

