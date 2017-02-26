Playing ball with the men

Thursday looks partly sunny with temperatures again in the lower 80s. We'll see a good mix of clouds and sunshine with rain chances highest south of I-20 through the afternoon. Rain chances should be around 40-percent.More >>
Thursday looks partly sunny with temperatures again in the lower 80s. We'll see a good mix of clouds and sunshine with rain chances highest south of I-20 through the afternoon. Rain chances should be around 40-percent.More >>
Alabama State Troopers arrested a Hanceville man Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a Cullman woman earlier this month.More >>
Alabama State Troopers arrested a Hanceville man Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a Cullman woman earlier this month.More >>
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb is defending his "gun present policy."More >>
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb is defending his "gun present policy."More >>
The city of Center Point is hoping a federal study will determine if they have a crime problem or not and what should be done about it.More >>
The city of Center Point is hoping a federal study will determine if they have a crime problem or not and what should be done about it.More >>
There were seven Chipotle locations in central Alabama that fell victim to malware in a recent breach.More >>
There were seven Chipotle locations in central Alabama that fell victim to malware in a recent breach.More >>