Fred: Rain possible early Monday

Onshore flow from the Gulf will increase clouds and moisture and bring a slight chance for showers to West Alabama overnight but rain holds off for most

of Central Alabama until after sunrise. A weather disturbance will reach the far the western counties around sunrise Monday morning and sweeping across the state during the day.

This activity will be in a weaker as it reaches the drier, more stable air over Central Alabama, with mainly showers and a few rumbles of thunder but most of this activity will be to the south. No strong storms are expected. The main area of precipitation should be out of the area by Monday evening. A warm front will lift north through the area. and with a moist southerly flow of air, a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will continue to be possible,

with more activity shifting north. This will continue to be the case on Tuesday, although some drier air will move in from the south. If a storm develops strong or even severe. However, due to the lack of a trigger mechanism and drier air, there is a low chance for severe weather.

We will have a greater threat for severe weather Wednesday as highs reach the middle to upper-70s to near 80 in some locations with dew points in the 60s resulting in the chance for tornadoes. Also, Super Cell Thunderstorms may develop ahead of a squall line along an approaching front. Damaging winds will be a threat with a squall line along with the threat for hail with the Super Cells. Storms will be most likely Wednesday afternoon and evening with the relatively greatest threat in Northwest Alabama. Behind the front, dry conditions will move in Thursday through the beginning of next weekend.