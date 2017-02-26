Fred: Rain moves in next week

A clear sky is expected through most of the day, with increasing clouds overnight tonight. Rain may begin as early as the pre-dawn hours Monday in West Alabama, spreading across Central Alabama during the day.

There may be a few thunderstorms later in the day. Severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the region. All types of severe weather will be possible. Tomorrow night and Tuesday, southerly winds and an accompanying warm front will push north allowing dew points to surge from the upper 30s to near 50 Monday afternoon to the mid-50s to the lower 60s by Tuesday morning. Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain high on Tuesday with the best chances in the north along with a noted increase in temperatures. A few strong storms will be possible late Monday into Tuesday

With increasing moisture and instability the front will give be the focusing area for a few strong to severe storms with a chance of tornadoes and severe storms more likely Wednesday. Behind the front Thursday, a strong ridge of high pressure will build over the area bringing more cold air advection into Alabama. Much colder temperatures are expected for Thursday and Friday. The ridge is expected to spread east with a dry forecast into Saturday.