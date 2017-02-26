Vigil held for child killed by vehicle at dentist office

Linda Hill is looking at life through a different set of lenses.

The death of her 6-year-old grandson, Camlyn Lee, changed her outlook.

“You never know when or what may happen at any moment,“ Hill said.

All it took was one moment to turn her world upside down. Thursday, an SUV plowed through a Midfield dentist office where Hill and her grandson were waiting.

Lee was killed

“He's an angel now,” said Hill. “I'm going to miss his smile. I'm going to miss his personality,” she continued. “He was so loving and he loved unconditionally and I'm going to miss that.”

Saturday, Lee’s loved ones and complete strangers came together outside the dentist office to remember the kindergartener. With tears in her eyes, 6-year-old Hill remembered the joy he brought to her life.

“I'm going to miss his smile. I'm going to miss his personality, how he was so giving and how he was so loving. He loved unconditionally and I'm going to miss that,” she continued.

“I thank God for the time I had the opportunity to love him, to hug him and play with him,” said Lee’s uncle Lamar Eubanks.

He reflected on the times the two shared. Eubanks said the two would go for haircuts.

“He was 6 years old and his life was ahead of him. Even though we want to him to have longevity, but in God's plan, it wasn't there. So, I thank God for the time,“ he said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.