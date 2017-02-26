Congressman Gary Palmer holds town hall in Hoover

Congressman Gary Palmer had his first town hall meeting Saturday morning since President Trump took office in January.

Hundreds of people attended and they wanted to talk to the congressman about representing their views.

Congressman Palmer didn't say much. Instead, he listened to the concerns of the many people who packed out the Hoover City Council Chambers and hundreds of folks who stood outside the building.

Attendees focused on issues ranging from defunding planned parenthood to replacing Obamacare.

The group was passionate and made efforts to be respectful of each other’s opinions.

They held green "agree" signs when they heard a statement they agreed with and held up a red "disagree" signs for the statements that didn't align with their beliefs.

While he couldn't offer attendees many solutions to their concerns, Palmer did tell the media some of his priorities as a congressman and that includes reforming the health care system and addressing the fiscal condition of the country.

"We're all in this together. The biggest challenge I think we have facing our country right now is rebuilding communities and a sense of oneness,” Palmer said.

"He did not leave me with a good feeling and I vote and I do not feel like he is representing my feelings in congress," John Stevens added.

A lot of people asked for another town hall and one in a larger venue.

This town hall was originally scheduled at Hoover Tactical, but Palmer says due to some concerns they changed venues.

