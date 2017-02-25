8 arrested on drug charges in Cullman Co.

Eight men and women were arrested Friday by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges.

Investigators seized 2 grams of meth, 52 pills, a suboxone strip, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

"Especially with prescription pills, it's a trend that gets people started and then they end up getting converted to drugs like heroin,” explained Sheriff Matt Gentry. “As we know across Alabama and Cullman County and other counties in the state, heroin is a big issue that we deal with, and we see our pill users also using heroin, which go hand in hand."

Seven of the eight arrested are not from Cullman.

"You see people that are coming in to recruit and they want to set up distribution places. Maybe they don't want to do it where they live, so they want to go somewhere else and sell,” said Gentry.

The people arrested are being held in the Cullman County detention center.

