AND STILL: Deontay Wilder TKOs Gerald Washington in Round 5, retains WBC Heavyweight Title

Five men have tried. Five men have failed.
Deontay Wilder successfully defended his World Boxing Council Heavyweight Title for the fifth time Saturday when he earned a technical knockout win over Gerald Washington in the Round 5.
Saturday's fight was Wilder's first title defense since he beat Chris Arreola in July 2016. After that bout, Wilder and Arreola were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The champ's record is now at a perfect 38-0 with 37 knockouts. He won the title from Bermane Stiverne by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas in Jan. 2015.
Wilder won the bronze medal at heavyweight for the U.S. at the 2008 Olympic Games and then turned pro in Nov. of that year.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.