Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in Blount Co.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide near Cleveland, AL.

Tim Kent, Operations Commander for the Blount County Sheriff's Office, says they got a call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday about a woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Pike.

Kent says the victim is 23-year-old Bethany Brooke Evans.

A short time after her body was discovered, police arrested her boyfriend, 26-year-old Patrick Dorrsett in Dekalb County. He has been transported to the Blount County Jail and faces a capital murder charge.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.