Wes: A light freeze tonight, then rising temps; possible strong to severe storms next week

We will have some big weather changes over the next 48 hours and it will begin with a taste of much colder weather. The wind will gradually settle tonight and with a clear sky overhead, temperatures will fall into the freezing range. We will likely have frosty rooftops early in the morning. The temperature will make a nice rebound tomorrow, with highs in the lower 60s. Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day, with lots of sunshine! This will quickly change tomorrow night as clouds begin to increase because of a returning moist southerly flow.



FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS NEXT WEEK: Rain will be developing to our west tomorrow night as moisture lifts into the region. This wet weather will reach our far western areas early Monday morning and continue east through late morning. The chance for rain and possibility a storm will linger during the day as highs reach into the mid-60s. The air mass will continue to recover through Monday night and into Tuesday, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s. There will also be a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday. Some of the storms may be strong, with gusty winds and hail. The primary risk for strong to severe storms will arrive late Wednesday as another cold front impacts the region. Stay weather aware for the possibility of a line of heavier rain and strong storms crossing the area after 5 p.m. Wednesday. We will continue to fine-tune the timing and I’ll have updated maps to share our news later this evening. Once the front crosses the area, highs will tumble back into the 50s, with lows in the middle 30s for later next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.