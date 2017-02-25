Fred: A breezy Saturday

High pressure at the center of the Canadian air mass will move directly overhead the area on Saturday night. Light winds and clear sky conditions in the relatively dry air mass will allow temperatures to cool quickly Saturday night. By sunrise Sunday, temperatures are likely to be in the mid/upper-20s to lower 30s for most locations.

As high-pressure shifts to the east Sunday, winds will become southeasterly Sunday with the inevitable warm up ensuing. High cirrus clouds will increase from the WNW during the afternoon, as temperatures likely climb into the mid/upper-50s to near 60. Warm, moist air will move into the area Temperatures Monday morning will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, so a cold rain is expected initially during the morning. Rain will continue into the afternoon.

There may be enough instability for thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. An unsettled pattern is in the forecast for Tuesday/Wednesday A warm front south of the region should move northward during Tuesday. A southerly flow with the front will bring another period of warmer temperatures After Monday night lows in the lower 50s, highs on Tuesday should rise into the lower 70s. Along with the clouds, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be present, as deeper moisture moving inland from the Gulf produces a more unstable atmosphere.

Better shower/thunderstorm chances across the area will arrive by mid week, as the month of March comes in like a lion. The next system will bring a strong cold front across the area Wednesday evening. Widespread showers/thunderstorms will affect the region Wednesday although we are not expecting widespread strong/severe storms, but some of the storms especially on Wednesday afternoon/evening could become strong to severe. Strong or damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and locally heavy rains looks to be the primary threats posed by the stronger storms. With more showers in the forecast, high temperatures will still range above normal, warming into the mid-60s on Wednesday. Colder air rushing across the region Wednesday night will bring lows a bit below seasonable levels into the upper 30s to lower 40s and definitely cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Dry weather is expected for the end of the work-week.