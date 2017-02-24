Heavyweight title fight bringing a lot of people, money to Birmingham

The city of Birmingham is getting ready for the main event.

Deontay Wilder's heavyweight championship fight is expected to bring in a crowd. This fight also means big business for our area. About 10,000 people are expected for this fight which is estimated to bring in about $1.5 million.

While it is not the biggest sporting event that Birmingham has seen, it certainly packs a big punch for the future.

Ty West with Birmingham Business Journal says the national sports audiences has there eyes on Birmingham Saturday.

"That exposure is valuable. It is worth something and what you have seen over the years they more of these types of events that we start to host the more events like this that we are going to continue getting," West explained.

Championship fights like this one are usually in Las Vegas or other bigger cities. That fact that it is in Birmingham bring people in from all over the country.

"It helps put us on peoples radar and in the sports event world helping raise awareness for Birmingham as a sports event town," West stated.

Doors at Legacy Arena open tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. A full card of boxing starts at 4 p.m.

