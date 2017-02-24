On Your Side Investigators: Months after Fairfield apartment fire, residents still not allowed to collect belongings

It's been nearly three months since a fire left 30 people without a home at Wellington Place apartments.

Our cameras were rolling as one woman tried to get her personal items days later but was told she couldn't. Months later, not much has changed.

Upset residents called the On Your Side Investigators for help.

"I want my stuff,” said Annie Thomas who lived in a bottom unit in Building E.

Thomas is beyond frustrated. She wants her Wellington Place apartment management to allow her to go back in her apartment to gather her things.

A fire gutted portions of Building E back in December. Thomas says her unit didn't receive much damage.

"I couldn't even get my heart medicine out. I was swelling up and I had to be interviewed by the detective and I told him I was going to go over there and get my medicine. I said look at my I'm in heart failure,” Thomas said.

Thomas is not the only one complaining about not being able to get her things.

"I'm a vet. I've got my CPAP machine is in there. Stuff I've collected from Germany, Korea, China that can't be replaced. Pictures that can't be replaced,” Theophilus Waters said.

Apartment management recently sent out a letter saying due to the damage resulting from the fire, the building is “structurally unstable and the fire marshal has declared it unsafe.” The letter goes on to say the building will be demolished.

Thomas and others say they've seen maintenance entering the building and want to know why they can't go in too.

"It really hurts me to know that since December the 10th and here it is now that you deciding to send letters out stating that you not going to let nobody in there. I got receipts on my stuff. It’s my property and I want it,” Thomas said.

"If they are scared of their responsibility of letting me inside my apartment, I will sign a release extinguishing them from liability. Just let me in there and get what I want out,” Waters said.

We are still waiting to hear back from the apartment management. We also placed a call to the corporate office.

Residents tell us they were told once the investigation is complete then they would be allowed to go back and get their things. The city of Fairfield tells me they turned things back over to the apartment complex within 30 days of that fire. The city is also looking into this issue as well.

