Vestavia Hills man with political ties to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Michael Goddard, 68, is scheduled to appear in federal court March 16 to formally plead guilty to one count of lying to federal investigators.

Court records show Goddard, a consultant, lied to the FBI during Aug. 2016 questioning about payments he received that were funded by Mississippi-based company, Health Assurance.

During questioning, prosecutors said Goddard falsely told agents that payments he received from a Jefferson County contractor were unrelated to Health Assurance’s contract to provide inmate health care at the Jefferson County Jail from 2007 to 2011.

Court records said Goodard received payments through Davis and Associates that were funded by Health Assurance. The payments continued from another, unidentified entity before coming to an end around Oct. 2011. That’s when Health Assurance’s contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office ended, according to court records.

Goddard has previously identified himself as a tactical advisor for the sheriff’s office. Goddard was never a paid consultant of the sheriff’s office, according to Chief Deputy Randy Christian.

“We aren’t involved in or aware of his personal business dealings and were not involved in this investigation. Apparently, he is going to pay a price for being untruthful. We agree with that,” Christian said in a statement.

Health Assurance has been under scrutiny in a corruption investigation in Mississippi that has seen the guilty plea of the state’s Department of Corrections Commissioner, Christopher Epps, for receiving bribes.

