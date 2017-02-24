Vestavia Hills man with political ties to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Six hundred young men across the state made their way to Tuscaloosa for the 80th annual Alabama Boys State convention on Sunday.More >>
Oscar Butler and Libby Thomason were asleep in their Cullman home when a massive tree collapsed through the roof during early morning storms.More >>
Another organized cluster of rain and storms will approach our area from the west during the early morning hours.?More >>
Irondale Police are searching for a Birmingham man they believe shot and killed a man Friday night.More >>
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent says the alleged shooter in a Blountsville incident turned himself in Sunday afternoon.More >>
