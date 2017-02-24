3 nursing home workers arrested for neglect of elderly patient

The Alabama Attorney General's Office says three nursing home employees have been arrested for neglecting one of their patients.

Authorities say Michele Curry, 42, of Center, Kacey Allen, 28, of Centre and Shawna Rogers, 26, of Rome were arrested Friday. Curry has since bonded out.

A grand jury handed down indictments against the women after reviewing evidence that they lied about checking in on a patient overnight Sept. 3 through Sept. 4, 2016. at the Cherokee Health and Rehab nursing home in Centre.

Authorities say when the bedridden resident was finally checked on, she had suffered 100 ant bites over the 11 hours the women didn't check on her.

The women face a felony charge of elder abuse and neglect. If they are convicted they could spend up to 20 years in prison.

The attorney general's office credited the rehab center for quickly reporting the incident.

