Brompton community fed up with railroad tracks

People who live on the wrong side of the tracks along Trails End Road have more frustration.

Nearly a year and a half after a fatal collision between a train and car and years of finding themselves cut off by stalled trains at their only railroad crossing, residents are wondering if anyone is paying attention.

“Build a bridge or something needs to be done, give us another way in and out of here,” Richard Frazier said.

He and about 100 neighbors on two streets that intersect with Trails End Road.

The road only has one way across two railroad tracks. Fraizer and his neighbors said trains have blocked the intersection for years.

“We’ve had houses burn down because the fire department cannot get across,” Frazier said.

A Facebook page, Brompton Crossing Alternative Route, documents the problems, sometimes by the hour.

People have posted photos and videos, keeping time with how long it takes for the road to clear up.

Sometimes, they claim, it takes hours.

“All parties want to find a solution,” St. Clair County’s engineer Dan Dahlqe said.

An emergency access road has been discussed as a “quick fix,” but studies and discussions have still not provided firm answers.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.