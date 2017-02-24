Police: Man robbed woman of $50K in jewelry after offering to install toilet seats

Irondale police say they're looking for a man who is responsible for robbing an 87-year old woman while posing as a handyman.

"She was looking at toilet seats when this guy approached her and offered to install the seats for her," said Irondale Detective-Sergeant Michael Mangina.

That was at The Home Depot on Crestwood Blvd, the same place where surveillance photos were obtained.



Police say the man followed the woman from the store to her home. That's where he went after what he really wanted, over $50,000 in jewelry.

"I think she just started looking for one piece maybe and then realized everything was gone," said Mangina.

Police believe the man somehow gave the woman a false sense of security.

"In today's society you just can't be trusting of anyone," said Mangina.

Since posting the man's picture on facebook, the department has gotten several tips. Mangina is committed to catching him.

"He took advantage of one of our elderly residents, and I want to get him," he said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.