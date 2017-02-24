Tuscaloosa Co. EMA programs weather radios for free

It's severe weather awareness week here in Alabama.

In Tuscaloosa County, EMA officials recognized the event by programming weather radios for free.

People lined up outside the Home Depot for help Friday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa County's EMA Director says weather radios are some of the best ways to let you know severe weather is coming.

"You cannot rely on outdoor warning sirens for all events. Our modern homes are so well insulated, that's not always going to wake you up from a sleep," Rob Robertson said.

The event helps raise awareness for severe weather prep and the Severe Weather Preparedness Tax-Free Holiday.

The holiday started Friday morning and runs until Sunday night.

