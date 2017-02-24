Tuscaloosa Co. murder suspect appears in court for hearing

Jennette Brannon, the woman found wrapped in plastic behind Charles Sexton's home in December, died violently.

Blunt and sharp force trauma caused her death, according to an autopsy report released Friday during a court hearing.

Murder suspect Charles Sexton wouldn't answer questions from WBRC after a judge found probable cause keep the charges against him.

One of Brannon’s friends called the new information disturbing.

"Very difficult. It's hard material to digest and process as it would be for anybody," Zachary Florence said.

He sat inside the courtroom listening to homicide investigator Jared Ackridge give new details about Brannon's death. He testified Sexton changed his story several times before finally saying he and Brannon fought after doing drugs.

Homicide investigators found her body behind his home in Coaling. She was wrapped in plastic and her hands and legs were tied.

"I think he's dangerous and I think he needs to be kept in detainment until his trial," Florence went on to say.

Ackridge testified Sexton says he never called 9-1-1 after she stopped breathing because he panicked.

"Jenny, as I remember her was very kind and thoughtful. And she would always have a smile to brighten your day if you were in a gloomy place," Florence reminisced.

Sexton is also accused of assaulting a woman with a machete while out of jail on bond on the murder charge.

His bond in the murder case was revoked and he's back in jail right now.

