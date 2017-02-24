Miles introduces new Bear Claw App

Friday, Miles College kicked off what they are calling the Bear Claw Application.

The event allowed students to sign up for the system. This allows users to report possible crimes text messages, web tips, cell phone or telephone hotline.

Many Miles students say they like the new program.

"The fact we have the ability of texting if there is anything suspicious, I think it is going to be affecting to us and other people for just like help," Chandler Durrah said.

The school sees the Bear Claw as a way to step up safety measures in the case of a threat. Students also realize they have to help fight some threats because the police cannot be everywhere at all times.

"So this provides students or faculty if they see something suspicious they can go to the proper place at the proper time," Durrah said.

The Bear Claw will send messages immediately to the Miles College’s Chief of Police, students affairs, Crime Stoppers and other police departments.

“I genuinely love my institution. I feel safe here," Durrah said

Students can go to Miles College website, text *67 or call the hotline 205-929-1898.

