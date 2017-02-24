'Healthy' foods that aren't really healthy

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- For your new diet you’ve proudly been munching on trail mix and blueberry yogurt instead of a candy bar and ice cream. Unfortunately, they may all contain the same amount of calories and sugar, which is why the scale may not be dropping as quickly as you’d like. Here are some other seemingly healthy foods that really aren’t.

Granola seems so healthy it has rolled oats, nuts, and dried fruits. But one cup can easily contain more than 400 calories and more than 20 grams of sugar. Indulge smartly by reading the label and choosing high-fiber granolas with low sugar.

And what about protein bars?

“The majority of them out there are glorified candy bars,” Dietitian Lauren Ott told Ivanhoe.

Compare a Power Bar with a Snickers bar and you’ll find almost the same amount of calories and sugar. And the Power Bar only has four more grams of protein.

“It’s a reason why we can’t just look at the front of the packaging we’ve got to look at the nutrition fact label,” Ott explained.

Also look at the ingredient list, especially on low-fat salad dressings. You may find nothing but preservatives, caramel coloring and corn starch.

“A lot of low-fat dressings have a lot of added sugars in there and so you’re not necessarily winning by choosing a low-fat dressing.” Ott said.

You might be better off drizzling your salad with a little extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. And finally, don’t be fooled by wheat bread products. If the packaging doesn’t say 100 percent whole wheat then it's probably mostly white bread with just a little wheat flour mixed in. Also make sure each slice has at least two grams of fiber, another sign of a truly healthy bread.

And if you think a chicken wrap is a safe bet when you’re eating out, think again. Even if you fill a wheat tortilla with lots of veggies and lean protein the tortilla itself is so big it can easily contain 400 to 800 calories. Not to mention the high-calorie sauces that are usually in them.

Contributors to this news report include: Jessica Sanchez, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2017 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.