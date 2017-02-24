Calhoun Co. deputies investigate after dog was injured by scissors

More details will likely be forthcoming next week about a Calhoun County animal cruelty case in which a pit bull apparently got its ears clipped with a pair of scissors.

Cheaha Regional Humane Society board chairperson Jane Cunningham says the "Good Samaritan" was a pizza delivery person who saw the dog not only with injuries but being kicked.

And despite the ear clipping being the apparent motive, a cell phone photo posted on Cunningham's Facebook page showed an injury to the dog's neck.

Cunningham says the dog was taken to a local vet and is in stable condition. She said he appeared to be in a lot of pain when deputies seized him Thursday.

Cunningham also said she received a court order allowing deputies to seize several other dogs at the location. She wouldn't give the owner's name or say which part of Calhoun County this took place. She did, however, say the person in question was employed by a local school system.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said his investigators are looking into the case but so far there are no arrests

