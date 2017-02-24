FIRST ALERT remains for showers and non-severe storms tonight

It is official, we have set a new record high in Birmingham!

Temperatures are in the lower 80s which is the warmest since November! A cold front is heading our way and clouds will continue to form ahead of it and then they will develop into showers and storms.

Showers will be possible after 5 p.m. across west Alabama. Showers will be oriented in a northwest to southwest fashion and may take until midnight to reach the I-59 corridor. Showers and storms should end across east Alabama by 6a.m.

Remember you can keep track of the rain and storms via the radar on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Once the showers and storms pass by, the air temperature will d rop and winds will increase from the northwest. Saturday begins with temperatures in the middle 40s.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. If you have potted plants outside, I recommend bringing them in because a FIRST ALERT for frosty temperatures on Sunday morning.

Next week looks unsettled through Wednesday. New model data is starting to trend a little drier and much warmer on Monday. I boosted temperatures and lowered rain chances a bit.

It looks like we will see a few rounds of showers and storms but the timing is still uncertain. What is also uncertain is the strength. Definitely check back for updates this weekend.

