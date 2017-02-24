Police: Teen shot by uncle across the street from Oak Hill Elementary

The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is responding to a shooting across the street from Oak Hill Elementary School.

The Tuscaloosa metro homicide unit responding to a shooting across the street from Oak Hill elementary school @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/AsYdiqcVBF — Ugochi Iloka (@UgochiWBRC) February 24, 2017

Investigators say a male was shot once in the 3800 block of 21st Street at the West Highlands Apartments. The victim is being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center.

His condition remains unknown but investigators don't believe his wound is life-threatening.

Police took the suspect, 33-year-old Timothy Tyrone Hunter, into custody. He's charged with attempted murder and will be held at the bTuscaloosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Police say the victim is the suspect's nephew and the shooting is the result of an ongoing problem.

The school was placed on lockdown during the incident but it has since been lifted.

Authorities are still processing the scene of the shooting and speaking to witnesses.

