ADPH: Several UA students diagnosed with mumps

Several students at the University of Alabama have been diagnosed with mumps, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

ADPH recommends students, faculty and staff who have not been vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps rubella vaccine (MMR) to do so at the Student Health Center, a doctor’s office or a health department.

“The risk of mumps can be significantly reduced with two MMR vaccines. People should also wash hands, cover coughs, clean surfaces, and stay home when ill,” Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer with ADPH, stated in a press release.

Officials say UA has a highly vaccinated population of students, but warn mumps can still occur in vaccinated communities.

ADPH says vaccinations still helps limit the size, duration and spread of mumps.

Mumps spreads through saliva and mucus from the mouth, nose and throat. Coughing, sneezing, talking sharing items and touching unwashed hands can help the virus spread.

Puffy cheeks and swollen jaws are the best-known symptoms, but they occur in up to two-thirds of infected persons. Fever, headache, muscle pain fatigue and loss of appetite are among the other symptoms.

