Cullman police seek witness in case where man inappropriately touched girl at Walmart

The atmosphere has stabilized a bit in the wake of the stormy weather we experienced last night and during the early morning hours.More >>
The atmosphere has stabilized a bit in the wake of the stormy weather we experienced last night and during the early morning hours.More >>
A retaining wall behind Back Yard Burger in Vestavia Hills partially collapsed Sunday.More >>
A retaining wall behind Back Yard Burger in Vestavia Hills partially collapsed Sunday.More >>
A deputy in Jefferson County was attacked by two large dogs on Wednesday while performing a welfare check on a teen who had skipped school.More >>
A deputy in Jefferson County was attacked by two large dogs on Wednesday while performing a welfare check on a teen who had skipped school.More >>
The radar on the First Alert Weather app shows showers struggling in Mississippi as they try to enter west Alabama. I’m keeping a slight chance for showers in the forecast through the early afternoon hours. Most places will stay dry, mild, and mostly sunny for several hours, if not the entire day.More >>
The radar on the First Alert Weather app shows showers struggling in Mississippi as they try to enter west Alabama. I’m keeping a slight chance for showers in the forecast through the early afternoon hours. Most places will stay dry, mild, and mostly sunny for several hours, if not the entire day.More >>
Alabaster Police confirm all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed after a truck jackknifed Sunday morning.More >>
Alabaster Police confirm all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed after a truck jackknifed Sunday morning.More >>