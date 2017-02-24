Cullman police seek witness in case where man inappropriately touched girl at Walmart

Photos of the witness and his vehicle. (Source: Cullman PD)

Cullman police are looking for a witness who may have seen an incident in which a man touched a 9-year-old girl on the buttocks while she was shopping with her mother.

The incident happened at Walmart on Thursday, Feb. 23. Chief Kenny Culpepper says the suspect walked by the girl, touched her and left.

Police shared photos of the potential witness and his vehicle. Police say this witness is not considered a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. David Nassetta at 256-775-7170.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.