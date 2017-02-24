Investigators reveal Tuscaloosa woman's cause of death at preliminary hearing

New details emerged about the death of a missing Coaling woman in a Friday morning preliminary hearing for the man charged with her murder.

A judge found probably cause to keep the murder charges against the suspect, Charles Richard Sexton.

A Judge found probable cause to keep murder charges against Charles Sexton in Brannon's death. pic.twitter.com/p6NES6ECsb — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) February 24, 2017

Sexton changed his story several times concerning the death of Jennette Brannon, who was last seen on Dec. 2 before her body was discovered behind Sexton’s home on Dec. 21, according to authorities.

Sexton told investigators that he thought that Brannon left his house and then he later found her dead, according to testimony from Jared Ackridge with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide unit. He then said that he and Brannon fought and she hit her head.

She was discovered by investigators wrapped in plastic with her hands and feet tied in a gully behind Sexton’s home.

Brannon suffered blunt and sharp force trauma, according to an autopsy.

Sexton told officers during questioning that the two had been doing drugs for several days.

Brannon was reported missing on Dec. 9.

