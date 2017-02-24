Jill: Record high temperatures likely today, showers and storms tonight

Record high temperatures are likely! I boosted the forecast high to 81 degrees.

Clouds increase as a cold front heads our way today but the showers and eventually storms hold off until tonight.

Showers are possible across west Alabama as early as 5 p.m. The best chance for showers and a few storms is after 9 p.m. from west to east and ending by 5 a.m. Saturday across east Alabama.

Remember you can keep track of them via the radar on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

The air behind the cold front will be in the 40s on Saturday morning and the upper 50s on Saturday afternoon. Bring in potted plants because there remains a FIRST ALERT for frosty temperatures on Sunday morning.

Next week looks unsettled through Wednesday. New model data is starting to trend a little drier and much warmer on Monday. I boosted temperatures and lowered rain chances a bit. It looks like we will see a few rounds of showers and storms but the timing is still uncertain. What is also uncertain is the strength. Definitely check back for updates this weekend.

