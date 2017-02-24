Study: Fast food wrappers, containers may contain potentially dangerous chemical

Some researchers say the wrapper or container that your favorite fast food comes in cause health problems.

A study in The Environmental Science and Technology Letters shows that some wrappers and paperboard containers for fast food may have high levels of a potentially toxic chemical known as PFA.

It's used to make the packaging grease-resistant. The study claims the chemical can get into your food and, according to the study, consuming it can cause cancer, obesity or suppress your immune system.

The study claims of 27 fast food chains tested, 21 of them had packaging with PFAs. Experts say there are different types of PFAs and some are harmful.

“The way they're made they get into our bodies and get stored in our fat," said Betsy Dobbins, Professor of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Samford University.

Dobbins says exposure to certain PFAs is not necessarily harmful but PFAs can be dangerous to humans when too much is consumed.

"It's the body burden, how much builds up over time," said Dobbins.

She says high levels of exposure can be dangerous. Although Dobbins says it has not been scientifically concluded that PFAs in packaging can get into your food, she still urges caution.

"Until we know, somebody says, ‘We tested this and they don't get from wrappers into the food,' then I would be very careful about the amount of exposure," said Dobbins.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says after safety concerns, some PFAs were no longer authorized for use in food packaging. The FDA says it has not identified any safety concerns in the PFAs that are currently approved in the food industry.

