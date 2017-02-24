Huge children's consignment sale held in Tuscaloosa Friday and Saturday

The semi-annual Little Lambs Consignment Sale is happening Friday and Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Tuscaloosa.
The sale features gently-used infant and children’s clothing and shoes, nursery items, toys, books and accessories. The clothing items include high-end boutique brands.
The sale is open to the public Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with free admission. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the sale is open from 9 a.m. to Noon. On Saturday, most items will be offered at half price.
Little Lambs is a ministry of the First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa. Proceeds from the sale benefit children’s ministries, mission projects and go to a community grant.
The church is located at 800 Greensboro Avenue.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.