Mickey: Record breaking heat possible today!

We begin our last Friday in February with mostly clear skies. Look for not only sunshine today, but more unseasonably warm air. Highs could reach the upper 70s to low 80s, which could match or break record temperatures for this date in weather history. It's expected to be a bit breezy today, with winds out of the south developing at 10-to-15 mph.

Tonight a narrow line of showers and storms is expected to enter our state, beginning in our northwestern counties around 8 p.m. Severe storms are not expected but we could get some lightning. The storms will likely be short lived, with not much rainfall, and exit our area by 5 a.m. Saturday.

We should see mostly clear skies for the remainder of Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday morning's temps should be near 32 degrees.

We have a couple of wet days in the forecast for early next week. Monday through Wednesday morning are expected to bring showers and thunderstorms. At this point, the storms look like they will stay below severe limits, but we will let you know if something changes.

Have a great weekend!