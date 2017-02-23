FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms expected Friday night

Friday should be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 79 during the afternoon. After 4 p.m., expect increasing high-level clouds.
First Alert: A line of storms will move across the state between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. These storms should remain below severe-weather limits, but some lightning is possible - especially north of I-20. Overall, the system should track across the area rather quickly.
Weekend Update: It will be sunny and cool. Expect a bit of a north breeze on Saturday with winds between 12-15 mph. Highs will reach the lower 60s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs again in the lower 60s.
