Apartment fire victims face challenge of starting over

Several of the people who escaped an early morning fire at The Park at Carlyle apartments dealt with the reality they had lost everything.

“Everything I’ve worked hard for is destroyed and gone. I have to start over,” a sometimes emotional Daniel Marshall said as he looked at Building 1100, gutted and charred by a fire shortly after midnight Thursday.

“It was very emotional. Lots of crying. We tried to encourage them,” Markiese Jones said.

Jones watched the fire across the road in his unit. He and other neighbors rushed to offer help as the building burned. He said his church had stated a fundraising effort to support residents of the 20 occupied apartment units destroyed.

Fire investigators walked through the building during the daylight hours, leading the department’s K-9 unit through the debris looking for a cause for the fire.

The American Red Cross said it had helped provide vouchers for residents seeking a place to stay until they move into long-term housing.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.