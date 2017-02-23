Birmingham promotes job initiative for students

Birmingham city council members estimated five thousand jobs available for high school graduates in the city through a new initiative connecting students with employers for skills training.

“It’s important to connect our young people to resources available and jobs in our community for them,” Council President Johnathan Austin said.

More than 20 students are the first class of Innovate Birmingham at Innovation Depot. A partnership through the entrepreneurial incubator, UAB and the city. The students are ten days into computer coding training which could turn into careers.

“As we recruit companies, they need talent, they need diversity, they need people to grow with them. Innovate Birmingham provides that opportunity,” Michael Richardson, an Innovate Birmingham instructor, said.

Councilor Jay Roberson pointed out Wenonah High School’s culinary program has prepared students for the food industry after graduation. Roberson said plans for a new Publix in southwest Birmingham have included discussions to provide career opportunities for Birmingham’s students.

Austin predicted the effort will expand to younger students, connecting them with employers to create pathways to careers.

