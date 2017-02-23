UAB Blazers start Spring practice

The UAB Blazers wrapped up day one of spring practice Thursday morning.

“I think there’s a total different set of focus, a different set of focus with the coaches as well as with players. They know we aren't just practicing for the sake of practicing anymore,” UAB head football coach Bill Clark said.

“I could feel real energy because we are really getting ready for something now. Like in the fall, it was almost like busy work but it was because we couldn't really see the end, but now we see the end and that’s Sept. 2,” wide receiver Collin Lisa added.

The Blazers practiced on their new turf field for over two hours on Thursday. The Blazers other two practice fields remain under construction.

Coach Clark says although it’s a challenge to squeeze 115 players onto one field, his main focus is on the depth chart.

“The depth chart is wide open. We are trying to figure out where people go, what their skill set is so it's definitely going to create a lot more competition,” said cornerback Darious Williams.

The Blazers will practice 14 more times before their spring game on April 1 at Legion Field.

UAB’s 2017 season opener is Sept. 2 against Alabama A&M.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.