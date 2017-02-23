Chelsea city leaders enjoying growth, planing for growing pains

The city of Chelsea is experiencing tremendous growth, but city leaders are also having to figure out new ways to keep up.

"It's a great place to call home and a lot of people are moving this way," said Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

The mayor says the city has an infrastructure for 5,000 people, but the current population is approaching 13,000.

Last year alone, the city issued 261 building permits for new homes.

"And we have a faction of Chelsea that would like to see it stay the same, but ready or not here they come," said Picklesimer. "The people are coming, so we just have to get ahead of it and be ready for it."

That includes everything from increasing the number of firefighters and sheriff deputies, to being proactive in helping the county schools, to improving traffic congestion.

"Areas in our city that are congested at peak times, highway 280 is famous," said the mayor. "We're working with ALDOT now to get some of those changes put in here in Chelsea, to make it better."

Despite the challenges, the mayor also describes the city as being very healthy and moving in the right direction.

"No one anticipated this kind of growth. And that's not a bad thing. It's hard to predict this kind of growth," he said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.