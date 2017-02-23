UAB athletes, Home Depot workers partner to help veterans

UAB student athletes are partnering with Home Depot workers this week to give back to veterans.

"The easy thing to do is to get up off the couch. You know take your day off, and come out here and give back," said Mark Hamilton, store manager of The Home Depot in Hoover.

This week the group is ripping away the old to build a new outdoor space for Three Hots and a Cot. It's an organization that helps veterans transition out of homelessness.

"Even though you're here at the facility, you still need to get away. And you need a place to get away. And even if getting away is just a few feet in the backyard, where you kind of take your mind off the things going on in your life," said Hamilton.

The veterans will be able to utilize everything from a new deck, to a basketball court, to a fire pit.

"Man I think it's going to be amazing. They're going to be so surprised. They're not going to know what to do first," said Buddy Fletcher, Three Hots and A Cot.

While the vets are technically the ones getting the gift, they're also giving one.

"These volunteers usually leave here with their lives changed, more than the people they're helping. It really puts things in perspective for you," said Hamilton.

