Wells Fargo robbery under investigation in Fairfield

The Wells Fargo in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield fell victim to a robbery Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield police are investigating. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s wearing a a black bucket-style hat, a black hoodie and black pants. He also had a pair of red-framed glasses hanging on his hoodie.

