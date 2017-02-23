Wells Fargo robbery under investigation in Fairfield - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Wells Fargo robbery under investigation in Fairfield

Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: FBI) Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: FBI)
Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
Another surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: FBI) Another surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: FBI)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

The Wells Fargo in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield fell victim to a robbery Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 3:30 p.m.

Fairfield police are investigating. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20s wearing a a black bucket-style hat, a black hoodie and black pants. He also had a pair of red-framed glasses hanging on his hoodie.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly