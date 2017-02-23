UA begins construction on multi-use facility for adapted athleti - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UA begins construction on multi-use facility for adapted athletics

Source: Alabama Athletics Source: Alabama Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

University of Alabama athletes and others held a groundbreaking ceremony for the school's new multi-use facility for adapted athletics.

The $10 million facility will be connected to the school's recreation center. When completed, wheelchair athletes at Alabama will have a first of its kind building to practice and play sports in.

"There's really never been a facility like this before. And we're the first program to do this in the country. So it's really good for our sports," said adapted athlete Brittany Gustafson.

The building is more than 27 thousand square feet. Athletes playing basketball, tennis, rowing and golf from a wheelchair will use it.

