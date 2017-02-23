UA begins construction on multi-use facility for adapted athletics

For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.

After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.

Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.

Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.

University of Alabama athletes and others held a groundbreaking ceremony for the school's new multi-use facility for adapted athletics.

The $10 million facility will be connected to the school's recreation center. When completed, wheelchair athletes at Alabama will have a first of its kind building to practice and play sports in.

"There's really never been a facility like this before. And we're the first program to do this in the country. So it's really good for our sports," said adapted athlete Brittany Gustafson.

The building is more than 27 thousand square feet. Athletes playing basketball, tennis, rowing and golf from a wheelchair will use it.

