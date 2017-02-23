Deputies searching for missing Hale County man

Hale County deputies need your help to find a missing man with medical issues.

Johnny Blanks Jr. is described as a black male, 5' 8", 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a gray short sleeved shirt and a black stocking cap on his head.

Deputies say Blanks was last seen near CR 33 (Old Chicken Plant Road) near Greensboro. He could be traveling between CR 33, CR 51 and CR 7 of Mt. Herman.

Deputies fear Blanks may be confused and disoriented because of medical reasons.

Please call 334-624-3081 if you see Blanks.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.