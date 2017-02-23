Jefferson Co. Commissioner considers running for Ala. governor

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington makes a move as he considers a new political office.

"It's no secret I'm reviewing the possibilities of running for governor next year," Carrington said.

During Thursday's commission meeting Carrington temporarily stepped down as chair the county's Finance and Informational Technology Committee.

"My time constraints have just lead me to believe it's in the best interest for the county if I temporarily step aside," Carrington said.

Commissioner Joe Knight has no problem taking over Carrington's duties.

"I'm confident I will able to step in and be the liaison," Knight said.

Carrington has been traveling the state talking to voters and business interests.

"The old method of doing things is just aren't working. They are looking for a new style of leadership, we are trying to decide if we offer," Carrington said.

Carrington, an Auburn fan, could be squaring off against former Auburn football Coach.

We asked Carrington his reaction to Tommy Tuberville possibly running for governor.

“Is he coaching? If coach decides he want to run I welcome him to the field," Carrington said.

Carrington will officially make his decision in June. So far he likes what he is hearing from initial feedback.

