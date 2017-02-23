Tuscaloosa Chapter of the National Exchange Club honors 5 officers

Police often do a job many of us can't or don't want to do. And for that, they are seldom told thank you.

That changed Thursday as officers like Corporal Devon Nichols with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were honored as Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

"That's why we do what we do because somebody's got to do it and if not for us, everyday people have to see what we see," Nichols said.

The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the National Exchange Club recognized these five officers for community service and or bravery in the field.

Nichols was in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect charged in several cases in April 2016.

"We were able to capture that guy was doing a lot of armed robberies a lot of rapes," Nichols explained.

Suzanne Spencer, an investigator with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's department, helped solve several burglaries after making one traffic stop.

"Just was a regular traffic stop, I thought, to begin with, and turned into a whole lot more," Spencer recalled.

The Exchange Club also honored Trooper Harold Robinson the third with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and officers Lt. Tom Kimbrell with Northport and Rodney Lucio with the University of Alabama Police.

