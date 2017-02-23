FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely Friday night

We're on the verge of breaking some temperature records across the state.

Highs today are reaching the mid-70s and tomorrow we will likely see highs near 80 degrees. The record high is 78 degrees for Birmingham.

For much of the day, we've seen overcast skies. Expect some clearing tonight with scattered clouds.

A southerly wind will keep the temperatures mild. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Friday should be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 79 during the afternoon. After 4 p.m., expect increasing high-level clouds.

First Alert: A line of storms will move across the state between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. These storms should remain below severe-weather limits, but some lightning is possible - especially north of I-20. Overall, the system should track across the area rather quickly.

Weekend Update: It will be sunny and cool. Expect a bit of a north breeze on Saturday with winds between 12-15 mph. Highs will reach the lower 60s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs again in the lower 60s.

The forecast looks unsettled next week with rain likely on Monday. We'll keep rain and storms in the forecast through Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 80-percent Monday. It is possible we could see a few strong storms between Monday and Wednesday. We'll be sure to update you with the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.