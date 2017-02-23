Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Andy Noles.

Andy is a senior at Etowah High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is on the football and basketball teams and has received many athletic awards, including first team All-State in football. Also, he is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and his church youth ministry where he is a leader and promotes a positive culture.

Andy, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

