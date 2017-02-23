Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Andy Noles.
Andy is a senior at Etowah High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is on the football and basketball teams and has received many athletic awards, including first team All-State in football. Also, he is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and his church youth ministry where he is a leader and promotes a positive culture.
Andy, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
