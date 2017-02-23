Bond set for Cherokee County man charged in mother's murder

A woman sought help at a Blountsville Jack's restaurant after being shot in the head, according to Operations Commander Deputy Tim Kent.More >>
A missing 15-year-old from Bessemer has been found safe, according to the Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children.More >>
Police in Hoover are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her car on Cahaba Valley Road.More >>
For the third year in a row, the University of Alabama Astrobotics team won the NASA Robotic Mining Competition at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.More >>
Most of our area will continue to enjoy pleasant weather this afternoon, with highs in the 80s.More >>
