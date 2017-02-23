Bond set for Cherokee County man charged in mother's murder

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says bond has been set for the man charged in his own mother's murder.

Larry Wayne Bodily, 48, was arrested and charged Feb. 19. Shaver says a district judge set Bodily's bond at $500,000. He remains in the county jail at this time.

Karen Willmon was reported missing from Centre several days earlier.

Authorities have also released that Willmon died from blunt force trauma and multiple gunshot wounds.

"We are all very sorry for the tragic loss of Ms. Willmon and hope that the resolution of this case brings some closure for her loved ones." Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said in a press release. "I am very proud of the diligent effort of investigators to solve this horrible case."

